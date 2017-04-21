Azerbaijan-German-Turkish Medical Congress gets underway in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-German-Turkish Medical Congress for surgery, oncology, gastroenterology, radiology and gynecology has kicked off in Baku.

The congress brings together nearly 15 professors and experts from Germany, Switzerland and Turkey, as well as experts and delegates from a number of countries, according to

Opening the congress, scientific secretary of the Scientific Surgery Center Gurbankhan Muslumov said cooperation between Azerbaijani and German doctors dates back to 2004. He said this cooperation has been rapidly developing, adding that more than 200 Azerbaijani doctors currently work at German medical centers.

The congress will focus on topical problems and challenges facing general and visceral medicine.

The congress also features Baku International Medical Workshop Days. The days provide basic, intermediate and advanced skill courses in endoscopy, laparoscopic surgery, general and vascular surgery, radiology, gynecology and cardiopulmonary resuscitation for doctors and medical students.

