Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in energy sector

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

The event was also attended by representatives of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy of Germany and German companies operating in the oil and gas sector, according to AERA.

Welcoming the meeting participants, Chairman of the AERA Board, Samir Akhundov noted that significant work is being done in Azerbaijan to develop the sphere of energy regulation, spoke about current and planned important projects in the field of renewable energy, oil, and gas.

He also noted the interest in bilateral cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan in the relevant field.

Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Tobias Baumann informed about the main conditions for building a business in Azerbaijan and the investment climate, and also spoke about economic relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, representatives of German oil and gas companies made presentations about their products and services, as well as answered questions about development trends, the latest trends, tenders, and opportunities for cooperation.

News.Az