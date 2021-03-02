Azerbaijan, Germany discuss expanding cooperation in oil and gas sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

German companies held online meetings with representatives of Azerbaijani business to identify opportunities for cooperation in various economic sectors, according to German-Azerbaijan Foreign Trade Chamber (AHK Azerbaijan).

According to the chamber, the meetings were held on February 24-25, 2021 in the B2B (‘Business to Business’) format, and organized with the support of the German Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy (BMWi).

The parties noted the oil and gas industry as the next step for the dynamic development of economic relations between the two countries.

German participants of the online meetings presented their products and services to the relevant officials of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, BP, and other business representatives of Azerbaijani public institutions and private companies.

The chamber, having been the German economy’s official representative in Azerbaijan since 2012, provides companies with information and support in the field of market and business research in the country. It was established in 1999 on the basis of the German-Azerbaijani Economic Union (DAW).

With over 140 member companies (as of January 2021), the chamber is the strongest European economic association in Azerbaijan.

