Azerbaijan, Germany discuss preparations for COP29

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with a delegation led by State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Jennifer Morgan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

News.Az