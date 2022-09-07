Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the program of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany for 2022, talks between the ministries were held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The parties held a detailed exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military sphere between the countries, as well as issues of regional and international security, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

News.Az