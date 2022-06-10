Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the program of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany for 2022, the 10th staff talks between the defense ministries of both countries were held.

The meeting discussed regional and international security issues, as well as the current state and prospects for cooperation, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

News.Az