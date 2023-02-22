Azerbaijan, Germany hail development of bilateral ties in various areas

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with Ambassador of Germany to the country Ralf Horlemann, News.Az reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

They hailed the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany in political, economic, trade, tourism and other fields. The two noted that there were good opportunities for further expansion of the bilateral bonds.

“Azerbaijan and Germany are friendly and partner countries. Azerbaijan successfully cooperates with Germany both bilaterally and within the European Union,” Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underlined.

They stressed the important role of parliaments in developing cooperation between the two countries, and noted the significance of reciprocal visits and a fruitful dialogue in this direction.

Gafarova also informed the ambassador of the recent situation around the Lachin road, saying Armenia is engaged in manipulation over the events on the Lachin road in order to mislead the international community.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

