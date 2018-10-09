Azerbaijan, Germany may expand energy co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Germany have established versatile cooperation in the field of energy and there are all opportunities to expand this cooperation, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Abbasov said during the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum on Energy and ICT, Trend reports.

"The Uniper company is one of the buyers of Azerbaijani gas in the framework of the Shah Deniz-2 project. The recently signed new agreement in the field of oil and gas production, energy efficiency, use of new technologies, optimization of energy consumption and reduction of carbon emissions will contribute to the development of this sphere in Azerbaijan," he said.

"The SOCAR-Uniper joint venture operating from 2016 is conducting modernization based on German technologies at the Azerkimya Production Union’s enterprises. There are great opportunities for Uniper company to participate in the project of modernization and reconstruction of the gas distribution network in Baku city and Absheron peninsula, reduction of losses, use, optimization and management of power stations," Abbasov said.

