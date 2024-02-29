Azerbaijan, Germany mull opportunities for co-op in transport sector
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with representatives from the German Eastern Business Association and German companies specializing in the relevant field, who are on a visit to Baku, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, they discussed the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and the activities of German companies in Azerbaijan.