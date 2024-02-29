Azerbaijan, Germany mull prospects for agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture has hosted a meeting with representatives of German agricultural companies, banks and financial organizations, who are on a visit to the country, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, provided insights into the role of agriculture in the development of the non-oil sector, the reforms carried out in the field of agriculture, the achievements, the state support provided to farmers, the favorable investment environment in the country, the liberal market economy created for business, as well as the strategic goals set for the development of the agricultural sector.

The minister hailed the cooperation with specialized agricultural companies in applying the best practices in the field of agriculture.

The meeting also focused on the transfer of the most advanced technologies in the field of agriculture, automation of production in the agricultural sphere, agricultural machinery, spare parts, technological equipment, supply of fertilizers, as well as cooperation in the field of animal husbandry.

The sides also had a broad of exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az