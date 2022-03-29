Azerbaijan, Germany see growth in trade last year, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's trade with Azerbaijan, an important trade partner in the South Caucasus, increased by 57% last year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at a roundtable attended by representatives of the German Wind Energy Association, the German Energy Agency (DENA), the Eastern Business Association and the Federation of Industries.

Within the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue conference, a roundtable was held on the topic "Azerbaijan - oil, gas and beyond: prospects for a future energy partnership" with the participation of German energy companies, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

Minister Shahbazov also hailed the prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in new areas.

“The end of the long-term conflict fully ensured security, which is one of the main prerequisites for the inflow of investments into the region,” he said.

“In particular, the widespread use of renewable energy sources both in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur economic zones and in the country as a whole has been identified as one of the national priorities for the country. All this, along with the potential and goals of Azerbaijan related to green energy, the rich experience of German companies, as well as the combination of possible investment opportunities, can open a new page in energy cooperation,” the minister added.

News.Az