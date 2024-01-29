Azerbaijan, Germany stress role of energy sector in fight against climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Monday held a meeting with a delegation headed by Jennifer Morgan, State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, the Enery Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, issues related to Azerbaijan's green energy transition course and our country's activities within the chairmanship of the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were discussed.

It was noted that the policy of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev aimed at achieving green growth by 2030, the declaration of the year 2024 Green World Solidarity Year and hosting the COP29 will further increase the national contribution to the green energy transition process.

It was informed about building wind and solar power plants, which will ensure significant growth in the share of renewable energy in the electricity production capacity in our country, the integration of these powers into the energy system, as well as the establishment of a Green Energy Corridor with the participation of 4 countries in order to green energy export.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the role of the energy sector in the fight against climate change and global commitments.

News.Az