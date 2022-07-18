Azerbaijan, Germany to set up joint venture for production of aluminum products

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the agreement signed between Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and Achenbach Buschhütten company of Germany, a joint venture for the production of aluminum products will be established, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Within the framework of the project, the production of aluminum rolling products in Ganja, with an annual production capacity of 105,000 tons, and the investment of $132 mln in the first phase of the project are planned,” the minister said.

Jabbarov noted that this will contribute to the creation of more than 800 new jobs, development of the aluminum industry, expansion of competitiveness and growth of export opportunities.

News.Az