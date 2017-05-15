Azerbaijan gets 9.5% decline in oil production

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-April 2017, the production in industrial sphere amounted to AZN 12.6 billion, down 6% from previous year.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the production rose 2.8% in non-oil sector, declined 7.5% in oil sector.



The Committee says 70.5% of production has been realized in mining sector, 23.8% in processing, 5% - energy, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, 0.7% - water supply, waste treatment and processing. Oil production in the mining sector declined 9.5%, marketable gas decreased 0.2%.



Production rose 2.4% in energy, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, dropped 1.2% in water supply, waste treatment and processing.

