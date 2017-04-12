Azerbaijan gives investment promotion certificate to 121 projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Certain works have been done for economic diversification and expansion of non-oil sector.

In order to export, it’s firstly needed to produce. Investment promotion certificate have been given to 121 projects worth AZN 1.2 billion so far. Azerbaijan has already started to apply the system of reimbursement to the exporters and AZN 750,000 was reimbursed during five months, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev said at the Caspian Energy Forum-2017.

He noted that number of exporters in Azerbaijan increased 20% in the first quarter.



Touching upon opening of trade missions in the foreign countries, Babayev said that the next mission will be opened in China: “These missions aim to introduce Azerbaijan’s investment potential, invite businessmen to Azerbaijan. Moreover, Azerbaijan creates trade houses in foreign countries. Such a house has already been opened in Belarus. Next houses will be opened in Russia and Ukraine”, Babayev.



According to him, in the first quarter, Azerbaijan’s export increased 50%, as well as export of non-oil products rose 32%, agricultural products – 46% and industrial products – 25%.

News.Az



