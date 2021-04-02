Azerbaijan gives priority to Turkey in restoration work in liberated lands, minister says

Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with the Turkish partners in all spheres, including those in the implementation of the "Great Return" strategy (to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remarks during the discussions on the Azerbaijan-Turkey economic relations.

“Azerbaijan gives priority to Turkey within the work on restoration and reconstruction in the liberated territories,” the minister said. "It is gratifying that the Turkish businessmen are interested in participating in these processes and are sending many proposals in this regard."

“Several Turkish companies have already been involved in the process of creating the necessary infrastructure in these territories and active cooperation with Turkey in this sphere will continue,” he added.

Earlier, Jabbarov stated that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is strengthening on an ongoing basis, which effectively affects the development of bilateral economic ties between fraternal countries.

News.Az