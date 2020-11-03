Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan gives update on civil casualties, damages caused by Armenian aggression

As many as 91 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 405 others wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

Some 461 civilian facilities, 2,488 private houses and 97 apartment buildings were damaged.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

