Azerbaijan gives updates on civil casualties, damages caused by Armenian military aggression

Some 65 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 297 wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said Monday.

Some 402 civilian facilities, 2,243 houses, and 90 apartment buildings were damaged.

