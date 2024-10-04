Azerbaijan, Global Renewables Alliance discuss wind energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Global Renewables Alliance (GRA) held discussions on the general and export of wind energy projects.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and GRA CEO Bruce Douglas in Brazil, News.Az reports.“With Bruce Douglas, CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance, we discussed the initiative of the COP29 presidency on the development of the grid and increasing energy storage capacities, as well as the generation-export of offshore wind energy projects,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.“We assessed the activities and cooperation opportunities of the alliance, which promote the involvement of the private sector in the field of renewable energy and the fulfillment of COP obligations,” he added. COP29 is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this November, following a decision made during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023. The event is expected to attract approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international participants over two weeks.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which aims to mitigate adverse human impacts on the climate, was established at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The Conference of the Parties (COP) serves as the decision-making body for the convention, which includes 198 member states. COP meetings are convened annually, with the inaugural meeting occurring in Berlin in 1995. The UNFCCC secretariat is located in Bonn, Germany.

News.Az