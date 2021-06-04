Azerbaijan GP: Winner of FIA F2 Practice Session announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FIA F2 Practice Session within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended in Baku, Trend reports on June 4.

The pilot of the Hitech Grand Prix team, Yuri Vips, claimed the first place.

The FIA F2 Practice Session started on June 4.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off on Friday.

News.Az