Azerbaijan greatly contributes to human rights protection on regional, global scales: Ombudsperson

Azerbaijan keeps making a great contribution to a reliable protection of human rights on both regional and global scales, the country’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said as she presented an annual report in parliament, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Aliyeva said the annual report reflects the human rights commissioner’s activities in all areas of human rights protection.

She noted that having ensured its internationally recognized territorial integrity, Azerbaijan continues to significantly contribute to preserving peace and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The Azerbaijani human rights commissioner on Friday presented her annual report at a plenary session of the country’s parliament. Lawmakers are currently holding debates on the report.

News.Az