Azerbaijan, Greece discuss development of energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

“During the meeting with Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece Kostas Skrekas, we discussed the promotion of the trade relations and investments between our countries, as well as the development of the cooperation in the field of energy,” the Azerbaijani minister tweeted.

News.Az