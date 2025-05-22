Azerbaijan, Guinea explore opportunities for economic, trade cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Guinea’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Ismael Nabe.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities for economic and trade cooperation.

“Our discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, as well as prospects for cooperation in infrastructure, energy, the efficient use of natural resources, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise,” Minister Jabbarov posted on X.

News.Az