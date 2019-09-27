Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation to hold tournaments in 6 disciplines by end of year

Having successfully organized large-scale international competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is going to hold local competitions this autumn, Trend reports citing the Federation Sept. 27.

In the last months of the year, tournaments will be organized in six gymnastics disciplines.

