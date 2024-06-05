Azerbaijan hails active involvement of Hungarian companies in restoration of its liberated areas
Hungarian companies are actively involved in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the latter’s foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said on Wednesday.He made the remarks at a joint press conference on the results of the 2nd meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue in Baku, News.Az reports.
Noting that about 1,300 Azerbaijani students received scholarships in Hungary, FM Bayramov emphasized that this number is increasing year by year.