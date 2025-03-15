Azerbaijan hails Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has welcomed the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border delimitation and demarcation agreement.

“Azerbaijan warmly welcomes the signing of the agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

The ministry stated that the historic agreement is an important step that will further strengthen the friendly ties between the two nations, the stability and prosperity of Central Asia.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate both brotherly countries on this significant achievement,” it added.

March 15, 2025

