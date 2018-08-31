Azerbaijan hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku welcomes position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at a press conference.

According to him, the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 10 to Brussels at the invitation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to participate in the NATO summit made an important contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Hadjiev added that the recent visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Azerbaijan will make an important contribution to the development of relations with both the EU and Germany.

"Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of international law and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. All international efforts, including the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, should be mobilized to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on this conflict and implement the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories," the spokesman said.

News.Az

