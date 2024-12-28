Azerbaijan hails positive dynamics in relations with UN in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2024, as in previous years, Azerbaijan contributed to maintaining peace, security, and sustainable development globally, as well as multilateral cooperation within international organizations in this context.

This is reflected in a press release issued by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry to summarize the results of 2024, News.Az reports.According to the document, in 2024, positive dynamics in Azerbaijan-UN relations were observed, mutual visits took place. In this regard, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid visits to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29.The ministry called that Azerbaijan has successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the past 4 years and handed over the chairmanship of the Movement to Uganda at the 19th Summit of the NAM Heads of State and Government held in Kampala, Uganda, on 19-20 January."As a result of Azerbaijan’s initiative and efforts, South Sudan, the only non-member country from the African continent, joined the Movement. Throughout the year, Azerbaijan remained active in the Movement as a member of the Chairmanship Troika (alongside Uganda and Uzbekistan)," it noted.According to the press release, Azerbaijan has attached particular importance to strategic cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). On 6 June in Shusha, within the framework of an Informal Summit of the OTS under the theme of “Building a Sustainable Future through Transport, Connectivity and Climate Action,” the Garabagh Declaration was adopted, support was expressed for mine action and humanitarian demining for the return of internally displaced persons of Azerbaijan to their homeland. In July of this year, an opening ceremony was held on the occasion of declaring the city of Lankaran as the Youth Capital of the Turkic World in 2024.”“During the year, Memorandums of Understanding were signed between Member States of the OTS on digital economic cooperation, Turkic Green Vision, and the establishment of the Turkic Green Finance Council, and a decision was made to hold the 12th Summit of the Organization in Azerbaijan in 2025.”

News.Az