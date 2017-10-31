Azerbaijan hands over a note to Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Chamber of Mexican deputies Jorge Carlos Ramirez Marin met with the temporary charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan in the United Mexican States Mammad Talibov.

According to Oxu.Az, the Azerbaijani embassy in Mexico told APA that during the meeting the sides discussed the illegal visit of Mexican deputies to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Commenting on the illegal visit of three Mexican deputies representing political parties MORENA and RPD to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Jorge Carlos Ramirez Marin noted that he feels a deep regret about that. He said that the actions of these deputies in no way reflect the position of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico and the political parties of which they are members. He asked the chairman of the Congressional Commission on Foreign Relations, who also participated in this meeting, to investigate this matter and take appropriate measures to avoid such cases in the future.

Marin noted that the position of Mexico in connection with the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged. He also stressed that the Chamber of Deputies is in favor of four resolutions of the UN Security Council on this conflict, demanding restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Ambassador Talibov provided comprehensive information on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. According to him, this incident is another provocation of official Yerevan, once again exposing the unconstructive nature of the actions of Armenian authorities.

The embassy also said that on instructions from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, after the investigation of the matter, the embassy immediately handed over a note to the Mexican Foreign Ministry, and sent letters to the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies and the co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Mexico Friendship Group, which voices serious concern about the illegal visit of Mexican deputies to the occupied territory of Azerbaijan. It was noted that such visits are provocative and unacceptable. There was also a requirement to investigate these actions and take appropriate measures to avoid the recurrence of such cases in the future.

The resolution adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico on September 6, 2011, calls on Armenia to implement four resolutions of the UN Security Council on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

