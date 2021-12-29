Azerbaijan hands over another person of Armenian origin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has transferred a civilian of Armenian origin, who got lost and entered the territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military, back to Armenia, News.Az reports citing the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

"On December 29, a civilian of Armenian origin was handed over to Armenia, namely, Armen Verdyan, born on April 24, 1971, who had previously lost his way and crossed to the territory under the control of Azerbaijani military personnel. Remaining committed to the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed him over to Armenia," the message says.

Another civilian of Armenian origin was handed over on November 26, 2021.

News.Az