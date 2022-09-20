Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

A search was carried out for the remains of Armenian servicemen who got killed as a result of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on September 12-14, said the commission.

Azerbaijan, once again demonstrating its commitment to international humanitarian law and humanism, handed over the bodies of Armenian servicemen to Yerevan through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The humanitarian process related to the repatriation of Armenian servicemen will continue, the commission added.

News.Az