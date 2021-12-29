Azerbaijan hands over five more servicemen to Armenia

Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan on Wednesday handed over five persons of Armenian origin to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation, News.Az reports citing the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

They are servicemen of Armenian origin detained on November 16, 2020 as Azerbaijan suppressed the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar district on the state border of the two countries.

The names of the Armenian servicemen are Sarkis Abramyan (born in 1995), Arman Khachatryan (born in 1991), Vage Agajanyan (born in 1988), Suren Khachataryan (born in 1992), and Aram Avetyan (born in 1997).

Azerbaijan returned 21 captured servicemen to Armenia on November 26, December 4, and 19.

