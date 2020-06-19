Azerbaijan has achieved great results in socio-economic development – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the occupation and humanitarian catastrophe, Azerbaijan has achieved great results in socio-economic development, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks during the Summit of the Eastern Partnership countries held via videoconferencing on Thursday.

Over the past 16 years, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product has tripled, and the poverty rate has fallen from 49 per cent to 5 percent, the president noted.

President Aliyev called the European Union the main trading partner of Azerbaijan.

“About 50 per cent of our trade is with member states. For almost fifteen years, Azerbaijan has been a reliable supplier of crude oil to European markets,” he said.

The president pointed out that in the near future, Azerbaijan will start supplying natural gas to EU member states.

“Azerbaijan initiated and financed the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer integrated pipeline system that will connect Azerbaijan to EU markets. The Southern Gas Corridor is an energy cooperation, energy security and energy diversification project,” the head of state added.

News.Az