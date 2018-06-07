Azerbaijan has already asserted itself in the world as a center of multiculturalism - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are no problems or misunderstandings on religious or ethnic grounds in Azerbaijan today."

"But we also want them to be eliminated in the world, and we are ready to continue to make our contributions. Azerbaijan has already asserted itself in the world as a center of multiculturalism,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, AzerTag reports. “This is both our state policy and the requirement of society. It is a great asset, especially at the present time.” “Today we see that blood is shed on religious grounds in different places of the world, wars and great tragedies are taking place. Of course, we must evaluate the work carried out in this field and try to develop the situation both in Azerbaijan and in our region in a positive direction. We don’t live on an island, we live and will continue to live in this region. Therefore, we always keep these issues in the spotlight in the country and I believe are contributing to the regulation of the interreligious relations in the region and the world by our international initiatives,” the head of state added.

News.Az

News.Az