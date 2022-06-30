Azerbaijan has always demonstrated its position on both global and regional issues: President Aliyev

Azerbaijan has always demonstrated its position on both regional and global issues, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, will continue to fight against injustice, violation of international law, selective approach to different conflicts, as well as against discrimination.

He said Azerbaijan has always witnessed great support of NAM member states.

" As I said, unanimous decision to assign chairmanship of NAM and then to extend it was a clear demonstration of attitude of countries towards Azerbaijan," President Aliyev added.

