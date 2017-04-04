Azerbaijan has become region’s economic leader - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has become the region’s economic leader and an important player on global map as a result of the implementation of transport, communication and energ

“The multi-vector and balanced nature of our foreign policy made it possible to establish equal relations will all states and international structures based on mutual respect. As a result, Azerbaijan managed to significantly expand the geography of foreign relations, as well as to gain a solid position and authority on the international arena,” Mammadyarov said in his article in Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta, AzVision.az reported.

The foreign minister stressed that Azerbaijan-Russia ties are of strategic partnership character and the two countries’ positions overlap on many key issues.

“Our ties are also being enriched by through regional cooperation mechanisms in a trilateral format,” said Mammadyarov, pointing to the Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral cooperation format which is of huge importance for the development of trans-regional partnership.

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat said that the development of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries has developed too.

According to him, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, plays a special role in the development of cultural cooperation.

The minister noted that a number of schools have been reconstructed in Russia with the help of the Foundation, a children's entertainment village has been opened, a bridge has been built symbolizing Russian-Azerbaijani friendship, and a number of charity events are held from time to time.

Mammadyarov also touched on the tourism sector, pointing out that there are good prospects for the development of this sector. The minister added that every year there is an increase in the number of tourists coming from Russia to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az