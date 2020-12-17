Azerbaijan has been pivotal member of ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ since its inception in 2016: OPEC Secretary General

"Azerbaijan has been a pivotal member of the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ since its inception in 2016,” said OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo as he addressed the 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference, held on 17 December 2020, via videoconference.

“President Ilham Aliyev was the first world leader to publically call upon OPEC and non-OPEC countries to close ranks and collaborate in order to rescue the oil industry. His visionary leadership honors his country’s incredible history,” Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo emphasized.

News.Az