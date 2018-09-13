+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s role, prospects and location was focused on at the “Argus Caspian and Black Sea Transportation Corridor 2018” international conference (5th), which

Kamran Babayev, Chief Marketing Specialist of “ADY Express” LTd of the Azerbaijan Railways CSC made a presentation at the conference, AzerTag reports.

The chief specialist noted that Azerbaijan has excellent prospects for international freight transport. Today, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Astara terminal being constructed in Iran, the Alat Port and other logistic centers have essentially increased these chances. At his words, many countries, including the Russian Federation are interested in BTK project.

Babayev noted that BTK route allows diversification of export delivery from the countries of the Near East, Europe and Africa through Turkey’s Iskenderun port. “The first stage of cooperation with “ADY Express” LTd has completed and the freight transportation is about to fully start in mid-2019”, Babayev underlined.

News.Az

