Azerbaijan has full potential to bolster gas supplies to Europe: SOCAR

Azerbaijan has full potential to bolster gas supplies to Europe, but currently there are no necessary transportation opportunities, said First Vice-President and Acting President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf.

He made the remarks while addressing the Baku Energy Forum on Thursday, a correspondent of the News.Az reports from the event.

Najaf noted that relevant work is being done in this regard.

“Given the growing demand, oil and gas production should be carried out in line with environmental standards and on the condition of reducing environmental waste,” the SOCAR vice-president added.

