Azerbaijan has great potential for development of food systems and agriculture – FAO chief

There is great potential for the development of food systems and agriculture in Azerbaijan, FAO Director General Qu Dongyu said during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a video format, News.Az reports.

The FAO chief said he is very glad to be visiting Azerbaijan.

“I am very glad to be visiting your country not only because you are in a unique position, but also because there is great potential for the development of food systems and agriculture. Agro-e-commerce or digital agriculture and food, as well as digital development of rural areas, are of particular importance. I would like to promote these initiatives around the world and share them with member countries such as Azerbaijan,” Dongyu said.

Emphasizing the importance of the international conference “Vision for the future: Transition to digital agriculture” held in Baku, Qu Dongyu added: “I think this is a good opportunity for us to learn from you and your colleagues.”

News.Az