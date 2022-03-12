Azerbaijan has huge gas fields in the Caspian Sea - Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Southern Gas Corridor has been confirmed as a successful project," Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at apanel discussion at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, News.az reports.

According to him, gas is transported to Turkey and a number of European countries through the SGC, the volume of which will increase in the coming period.



P. Shahbazov stressed that Azerbaijan has huge gas fields in the Caspian Sea and the infrastructure is ready: "The companies are very interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of energy."



The Minister also noted that political conflicts have caused instability in the oil and gas market.

News.Az