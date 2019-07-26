Azerbaijan has issued over 20,000 e-signature certificates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has issued 20,376 electronic signature (e-signature) certificates for the first half of the current year, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Some 13,484 e-signature certificates were issued to state structures; 4,458 to juridical and natural persons; 2,402 to private citizens; and 32 to non-residents.

Furthermore, 2,850 e-signature certificates were issued during the current month, including 1,742 to governmental agencies, 822 to juridical and natural persons, and 286 to private citizens.

Since the commencement of the activities of the National Certification Services Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies in 2011 and until July 1, 2019, 187,314 e-signature certificates were issued to state agencies; 46,034 to juridical and natural persons (entrepreneurs); and 36,478 to private citizens.

The increase in the number of users of electronic signatures also affects the number of transactions in this area. Over the past year, 8,992,379 authentication and e-signature operations were carried out by state agencies; 1,645,574 by juridical and natural persons; and 37,340 by private citizens.

News.Az

