Azerbaijan has largest commercial fleet in Caspian Sea – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has the largest commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea, with over 50 cargo ships. The Baku Shipyard, commissioned in 2013, is currently operating at its full capacity. This facility is capable of building any type of vessel,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the expanded meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan in the city of Turkmenbashi, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has one of the largest civil air cargo fleets in our region, with 18 cargo planes. It is planned to add nine more aircrafts to our cargo fleet over the next 10 years,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

“Currently, there are 8 international airports operating in Azerbaijan. President of Turkiye, my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended the opening of Fuzuli and Zangilan airports built in the liberated territories. In 2024, the 9th international airport of our country is scheduled to be opened in liberated Lachin,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az