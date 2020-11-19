Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan has low coronavirus death rate, chief infectologist says

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan has low coronavirus death rate, chief infectologist says

Azerbaijan has a low death rate from the coronavirus (COVID-19), chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health Teyyar Eyvazov told Trend.

“This is a positive factor, proving that the state is effectively fighting the pandemic," he said.

A total of 81,397 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan so far, of which 58,111 people recovered, 1,030 died. Around 22,256 patients are undergoing treatment.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      