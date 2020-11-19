Azerbaijan has low coronavirus death rate, chief infectologist says
Azerbaijan has a low death rate from the coronavirus (COVID-19), chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health Teyyar Eyvazov told Trend.
“This is a positive factor, proving that the state is effectively fighting the pandemic," he said.
A total of 81,397 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan so far, of which 58,111 people recovered, 1,030 died. Around 22,256 patients are undergoing treatment.