Azerbaijan has not seen a call from France to Armenia in last two and half years: Minister

Azerbaijan openly and transparently took steps on its territory in accordance with its Constitution and rights, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"The country explained the essence of the problem two and a half years before this step. During these two and a half years, we did not see a call from France to Armenia even once," FM Bayramov said at a joint conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Baku.

The minister emphasized that financing of 10,000 illegal militants in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan is the number one cause of tension in the region.

News.Az