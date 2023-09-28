Azerbaijan has nothing to do with decision by local Armenians of Garabagh to move to Armenia or any other country: Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the decision by local Armenians of its Garabagh region to move to Armenia or any other country, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The statement was made in response to the groundless allegations of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

“We are willing to create for them conditions for better livelihood than they were under the hostage of the military junta created by Armenia. Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate Armenian residents as equal citizens and the Constitution, the national legislation of Azerbaijan, and international commitments we have undertaken provide the solid ground to this end,” the ministry added.

News.Az