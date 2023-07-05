Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan has set a particular national Sustainable Development Goal on humanitarian demining: President Ilham Aliyev

“Landmines slow down the reconstruction process and the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories. With this in mind, Azerbaijan has set a particular national Sustainable Development Goal on humanitarian demining,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Moreover, Azerbaijan supports humanitarian demining efforts globally and put forward a proposal of launching the 18th Sustainable Development Goal on demining. I am confident that NAM Member States will support my proposal to form a Like-Minded Group of Mine-Affected Countries to make our voice heard globally,” the President of Azerbaijan noted.


