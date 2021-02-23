Azerbaijan has strong will, opportunities to rebuild its liberated lands – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to its obligations, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin.

“During the war we behaved in a very distant way, in a very proper way of observing international norms and regulations and after war we demonstrate, I think, very constructive approach. So, I think that these realities will be long-lasting,” the head of state noted.

President Aliyev emphasized that the peace which the region was waiting for so many years have come and the peace must be long-lasting.

“I am sure that in the activity of the center you will also concentrate on these opportunities, on opportunities of post-war development, post conflict situation,” he said.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over, and it is already part of the history, said the Azerbaijani leader, adding. “Now we need to concentrate on the issues which are in front of us. First of all, of course, reconstruction, rehabilitation of the territories. Everything is devastated. We could not even imagine the scope of devastation and destruction. There is no single building in Aghdam, in Fuzuli. In other liberated territories, villages, cities. Everything is destroyed, historical monuments. So, a lot is to be done in order to re-build. But we are committed to do it. We have a strong will to do it, we have opportunities to do it.”

News.Az