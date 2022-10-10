Azerbaijan has sufficient evidence of Armenian war crimes – Prosecutor General’s Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is enough evidence of the crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people and servicemen, Nemat Avazov, Head of the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference on “Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Avazov noted that the world media keeps demonstrating a double-standard attitude by not covering numerous crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people and servicemen over the past 30 years.

He also refuted Armenia’s false and groundless accusations of the alleged torture of the Armenian military by Azerbaijani servicemen.

“All nationalists live comfortably and freely in Azerbaijan. Even the Armenians residing in our country are not pressured,” the department head said.

Avazov stressed that there is sufficient evidence of Armenia’s war crimes.

“Traces of immense cruelty were found on the bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen, some servicemen had their throats cut, their ears and noses cut off, and their skin torn off. These materials are confirmed in the facts of criminal cases. But there is no international reaction due to double standards,” he added.

News.Az