Azerbaijan has taken initiative in developing crucial proposals for peace treaty: Minister

“Azerbaijan has taken the initiative in developing crucial proposals for the peace treaty and its overall process. That's why we view it as a tangible reality,” Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television (AzTV), News.Az reports.

Emphasizing that the progress of this process is not contingent solely on the wishes and desires of one party, the FM underscored the importance of taking appropriate steps by both parties.

